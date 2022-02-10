Dollywood’s parent company has announced they will start covering 100% of tuition, fees, and books for any of their employees across its 25 U.S. attractions who wish to further their schooling. What do you think?

“It’s so condescending tha t she thinks her employees aren’t good enough as is.” Greta Dews, Scapegoat Recruiter

“Only a thousand more locations until college is accessible to everyone.” Steve Gamsey, Unemployed