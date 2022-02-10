Dollywood’s parent company has announced they will start covering 100% of tuition, fees, and books for any of their employees across its 25 U.S. attractions who wish to further their schooling. What do you think?
“It’s so condescending that she thinks her employees aren’t good enough as is.”
Greta Dews, Scapegoat Recruiter
Advertisement
“Only a thousand more locations until college is accessible to everyone.”
Steve Gamsey, Unemployed
“How are you supposed to retain employees if you don’t crush their spirits?”
Deepak Barovsky, Chief Greeter