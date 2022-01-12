New research has found that female dolphins, who copulate throughout the year as a way to forge and maintain social bonds, have a fully functional clitoris with sensory nerves and erectile bodies that help them experience pleasure during sex, just as it does for humans. What do you think?
“I never would have felt comfortable with them performing in shows if I knew dolphins could cum.”
Chuck Strouse, Bunk Debunker
“This makes their lack of hands all the more devastating.”
Zeke Kapur, Square Dance Instructor
“Yeah, it’s right above the blowhole.”
Jodi Avirgan, Mouthwash Sommelier