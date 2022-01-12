New research has found that female dolphins, who copulate throughout the year as a way to forge and maintain social bonds, have a fully functional clitoris with sensory nerves and erectile bodies that help them experience pleasure during sex, just as it does for humans. What do you think?

“I never woul d have felt comfortable with them performing in shows if I knew dolphins could cum.” Chuck Strouse, Bunk Debunker

Advertisement

“This makes their lack of hands all the more devastating.” Zeke Kapur, Square Dance Instructor