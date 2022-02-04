Domino’s announced it would be offering customers a $3 credit towards a future purchase if they order online and choose carryout, the pizza chain hoping the promotion helps to alleviate problems being caused by the worker shortage. What do you think?

“What people don’t realize is that most Domino’s customers need that tip to live.” Adam DiVittorio, Fountain Dredger

“If I was willing to spend more than 30 seconds off my ass, I wouldn’t be ordering Domino’s.” Shea Aylward, Corporate Event Planner