ANN ARBOR, MI—Blasting the move as a “total breach of the public’s trust,” Domino’s came under fire Tuesday after a report revealed the chain had shared pizza topping data with police. “It’s disturbing, and frankly alarming, that Domino’s willingly handed over their customer’s detailed personal cheese, meat, and crust preferences,” said privacy expert Dr. Justin Lam, adding that now that the police had terabytes of highly sensitive pizza, calzone, and flatbread data, they could easily use it to target everyday hungry Americans. “Whether you ordered a Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza, a Pacific Veggie Pizza, or a MeatZZa Feast Pizza, that highly personal information should be yours and yours alone. The last thing we want is for an innocent person to order a pizza and then be arrested for a crime they did not commit.” At press time, Domino’s refused to comment after reports surfaced that their pizza tracker had led to several wrongful convictions.