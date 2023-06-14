Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty after he was arrested and booked at a federal courthouse in Florida for allegedly refusing to return classified documents to federal authorities after he left the White House. What do you think?

“I’m going to ignore the f acts before I jump to any conclusions.” Faye McNeely, Cat Wrangler

“I can’t believe the government doesn’t have better things to do than prosecute a former president for mishandling and hiding classified documents.” Ivan Nichols, Unemployed

