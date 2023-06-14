Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty after he was arrested and booked at a federal courthouse in Florida for allegedly refusing to return classified documents to federal authorities after he left the White House. What do you think?
“I’m going to ignore the facts before I jump to any conclusions.”
Faye McNeely, Cat Wrangler
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
“I can’t believe the government doesn’t have better things to do than prosecute a former president for mishandling and hiding classified documents.”
Ivan Nichols, Unemployed
“I don’t see why we have to make stealing state secrets so political.”
Ramon Salogar, Pit Remover