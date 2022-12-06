We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former President Trump has claimed the Constitution can be terminated to reinstate him as president, falsely citing election fraud as grounds, after Elon Musk released information about Twitter’s role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden,. What do you think?

“What’s gotten into him lately?” Elwood Staunton, Unemployed

“The Founding Fathers had some pretty strong feelings about candidate offspring and their laptops.” Ferdinand Beser, Ingot Stacker