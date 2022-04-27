A New York judge has held Donald Trump in contempt and fined him $10,000 a day, following the former president’s failure to hand over documents to prosecutors investigating his business practices. What do you think?

“It’s nice when Democrats and Republicans work together to fire up both their bases.” Lara Kittle, Candle Scenter

“If there’s one thing Trump will respect, it’s the legal authority of a judge.” Ernie Dyer, Chief Indoctrinator