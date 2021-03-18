‘Doomscrolling,’ ‘Finna’ Among 600 New Words Added To Dictionary

Dictionary.com has added 600 new words to its online database, including words like “doomscrolling” and “overpolice” that reflect major events of the last year and more African American Vernacular English words like “finna.” What do you think?

“Anyon e using ‘finna’ already knows what it means, and anyone looking it up shouldn’t be using it.” Margie Dyer • Systems Analyst

“It really makes you wonder just how many more words are left to discover.” Brent Suarez • Freelance Butler