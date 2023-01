We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Doomsday Clock has been moved forward to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest the metaphorical clock has ever been to signaling imminent human-caused catastrophe. What do you think?

“So there’s still time to make things even worse?” Wendell Ritz, Unemployed

“It’s times like these I’m glad I don’t believe in clocks.” Mischa Gayler, Rebrander