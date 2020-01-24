Doomsday Clock Set To 100 Seconds To Midnight

Citing the growing threat of climate change and looming threat of nuclear war, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board set the doomsday clock to 100 seconds to midnight, the closest the clock has been to humanity’s metaphorical destruction since its creation in 1947. What do you think?

“Atomic scientists are just trying to drum up a little publicity for atomic science again.” Ray Barrett • Menu Editor

“I’ll be sure to adjust my constant feelings of dread accordingly.” Hugh Pacheco • Interface Tester

