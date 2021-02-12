America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Doughnut Shop Owned By Shaquille O’Neal Burns Down

An Atlanta Krispy Kreme doughnut shop belonging to Shaquille O’Neal, who also acts as a spokesperson for the franchise, was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. What do you think?

“You think doughnut insurance is pointless and then something like this happens.”

Silvio Espiritu, Bog Forager

“I’m just saying, Michael Jordan never had a doughnut shop that caught fire.”

Carlos Ventura, Phantom Limb Researcher

“What a tragic way for Shaq to be reminded that he’s their spokesperson.”

Edwina Simon, Pill Splitter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter