Doughnut Shop Owned By Shaquille O’Neal Burns Down

An Atlanta Krispy Kreme doughnut shop belonging to Shaquille O’Neal, who also acts as a spokesperson for the franchise, was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. What do you think?
“You think doughnut insurance is pointless and then something like this happens.”
Silvio Espiritu, Bog Forager
“I’m just saying, Michael Jordan never had a doughnut shop that caught fire.”
Carlos Ventura, Phantom Limb Researcher
“What a tragic way for Shaq to be reminded that he’s their spokesperson.”
Edwina Simon, Pill Splitter