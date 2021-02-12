Doughnut Shop Owned By Shaquille O’Neal Burns Down

An Atlanta Krispy Kreme doughnut shop belonging to Shaquille O’Neal, who also acts as a spokesperson for the franchise, was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. What do you think?

“You think doughnut insurance is pointless and then something like this happens.” Silvio Espiritu, Bog Forager

“I’m just saying, Michael Jordan never had a doughnut shop that caught fire.” Carlos Ventura, Phantom Limb Researcher