American Voices

Dow Jones Drops 20% As Pandemic Fears Grow

On the heels of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus a pandemic, the Dow Jones dropped 20% from its 11-year high earlier this year and officially tipped into a bear market. What do you think?

“It’s hard for me to have sympathy for vague, man-made concepts such as stockbrokers.”

Melba Cummings • Accordion Virtuoso

“You mean, in a sense we’re controlling the Dow with our minds? Awesome!”

Adam Hopkins • Systems Analyst

“This is why I only invest in timeshares.”

Dustin Wells • Backhoe Wholesaler

