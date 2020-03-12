Dow Jones Drops 20% As Pandemic Fears Grow

On the heels of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus a pandemic, the Dow Jones dropped 20% from its 11-year high earlier this year and officially tipped into a bear market. What do you think?
“It’s hard for me to have sympathy for vague, man-made concepts such as stockbrokers.”
Melba Cummings • Accordion Virtuoso
“You mean, in a sense we’re controlling the Dow with our minds? Awesome!”
Adam Hopkins • Systems Analyst
“This is why I only invest in timeshares.”
Dustin Wells • Backhoe Wholesaler