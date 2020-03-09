America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

Dow Rallies After It Turns Out Trader Who Jumped Out Window Was Merely Having Marital Problems

Illustration for article titled Dow Rallies After It Turns Out Trader Who Jumped Out Window Was Merely Having Marital Problems

Good news on Wall Street today as the Dow recovers following a big scare. Hear how markets surged after it was revealed the stock trader who jumped out of a high rise window only did it because his wife left him.

