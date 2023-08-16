Dozens Of Burglars Raid L.A. Mall, Steal $100K Worth Of Luxury Goods

A “flash rob” group of as many as 50 people swarmed a Los Angeles mall last Tuesday, using bear spray to neutralize security guards as they made off with around $100,000 worth of luxury items. What do you think?
“I just thought we were gonna do the ‘Thriller’ dance, I swear.”
Jay DeMayo • Kindergarten Chaperone
Watch
Report: Your Friends Do Impressions Of You Behind Your Back
Share
“I’m more impressed that they coordinated 50 people’s schedules.”
Don Greenberg • Justice Of The Peace
Advertisement
“I hope they stole some receipts if they want to return any of it.”
Anya Perez • Farm Supervisor