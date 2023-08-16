America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
American Voices

Dozens Of Burglars Raid L.A. Mall, Steal $100K Worth Of Luxury Goods

A “flash rob” group of as many as 50 people swarmed a Los Angeles mall last Tuesday, using bear spray to neutralize security guards as they made off with around $100,000 worth of luxury items. What do you think?

“I just thought we were gonna do the ‘Thriller’ dance, I swear.”

Jay DeMayo • Kindergarten Chaperone

“I’m more impressed that they coordinated 50 people’s schedules.”

Don Greenberg • Justice Of The Peace

“I hope they stole some receipts if they want to return any of it.”

Anya Perez • Farm Supervisor