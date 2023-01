We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Rapper Dr. Dre has sent a cease-and-desist letter to U.S. politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she used his song “Still D.R.E.” in a promotional video. What do you think?

“I prefer Dre’s earli er legal threats.” Carl Pearson, Unemployed

“But hip hop is such an integral part of Greene’s political brand.” Stanley Eagan, Linoleum Cutter