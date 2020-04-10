Dr. Fauci Calls For End To Handshakes

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview this week that Americans should end the practice of shaking hands, noting that doing so would reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses like Covid-19 and influenza. What do you think?

“This is truly the en d of some kind of era.” Paul Burchell • Dog Food Canner

“You can try to stop it, but this will only push people to get their handshakes somewhere else.” Sean Dudman • Equine Trader