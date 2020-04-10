America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Dr. Fauci Calls For End To Handshakes

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 14
Vol 56 Issue 14coronavirusAmerican VoicesOpinion

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview this week that Americans should end the practice of shaking hands, noting that doing so would reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses like Covid-19 and influenza. What do you think?

“This is truly the end of some kind of era.”

Paul Burchell • Dog Food Canner

“You can try to stop it, but this will only push people to get their handshakes somewhere else.”

Sean Dudman • Equine Trader

“But I’ve been practicing a really cool one.”

Zoe Fowler • Fashion Scientist

