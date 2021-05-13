WASHINGTON—Clarifying newly relaxed CDC guidelines, White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters Thursday that there was no longer a need for statues to wear masks outside. “The science has shown that the virus does not spread easily outdoors, so if you are a concrete statue standing at the center of a fountain or a bronze cast of a historical figure in the park, feel free to go ahead and discard that mask,” said Fauci, who confirmed that the guidelines applied to all statues regardless of age, whether they were a copper ring of young school children holding hands and dancing or an a ncient Greek terracotta figure. “It’s perfectly safe to have your mask off outdoors. But if you’re gathered indoors with other statues—for example, if you’re at a museum as part of a collection of marble Renaissance sculptures or one of many elegant busts adorning the top of a fireplace mantel—we ask that you keep your mask on.” At press time, Dr. Fauci added tha t regardless of whether they were indoors or outdoors, all mannequins should continue to wear masks until they became eligible for vaccination.

