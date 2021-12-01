Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, announced he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican to succeed retiring Senator Pat Toomey, joining an already crowded GOP primary for the open seat. What do you think?

“A vote fo r Dr. Oz burns away fat in minutes—no diet, no effort, no exercise!” Endora Acharya, Crime Speculator

Advertisement

“I’m torn. He’s a dangerous quack, but I do see him on TV a lot.” Keith Shelat, Potholder Crocheter

“Good. Toomey’s weight-loss supplements didn’t work for shit.” Tony Hannafin, Scarf Model



