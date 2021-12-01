Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, announced he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican to succeed retiring Senator Pat Toomey, joining an already crowded GOP primary for the open seat. What do you think?
“A vote for Dr. Oz burns away fat in minutes—no diet, no effort, no exercise!”
Endora Acharya, Crime Speculator
“I’m torn. He’s a dangerous quack, but I do see him on TV a lot.”
Keith Shelat, Potholder Crocheter
“Good. Toomey’s weight-loss supplements didn’t work for shit.”
Tony Hannafin, Scarf Model