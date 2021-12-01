HARRISBURG, PA—Making the declaration the latest in a line of medically questionable advice, Dr. Mehmet Oz issued a full-throated endorsement of the U.S. Senate Wednesday despite its proven deadly side effects. “Once again, we are seeing Dr. Oz lend his credibility to a dubious system that many believe actually does far more harm than good,” said consumer watchdog Ed Grant, telling reporters that the celebrity heart surgeon was ignoring the U.S. Senate’s well-documented history of inducing horrific pain and even death in hundreds of thousands in an effort to offer Americans a “quick fix” solution to their problems. “While Oz is focusing on questionable claims that Congress is an august institution capable of improving lives, in reality, it’s been linked to everything from birth defects to asthma to lead poisoning to cancer to sudden death. This might be an opportunity for Oz to make a quick buck, but it really calls his judgment into question that he’d cheerfully validate something that has already destroyed the lives of so many.” Grant added that this move shouldn’t be that surprising after Oz previously en dorsed Fox News, which is known to poison millions of Americans annually.

