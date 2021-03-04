Dr. Seuss Publisher Pulls Books With Racist Imagery

Dr. Seuss Enterprises used the late author’s 117th birthday to announce it will cease publishing six of his books, including If I Ran The Zoo and Scrambled Eggs Super! for character portrayals considered racist and insensitive. What do you think?

“De-emphasizing racist imagery is something you’d expect in Nazi Germany, not here.” Mark Burger, Bead Polisher

“I just hope this carefully calculated marketing move helps more people embrace inclusivity.” Edward Rice, Vibrations Engineer