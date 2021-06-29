‘Dragon Man’ Fossil May Represent Modern Human’s Closest Ancestor

Scientists in China say they have discovered a fossil from a previously unknown species of human, nicknamed “Dragon Man”, that dates back more than 140,000 years and could be more closely related to Homo sapiens than Neanderthals. What do you think?

“Imagine how e mbarrassed he must be to be related to humans.” Florence Evasco • Playtime Coordinator

“I’ve long suspected I was part fossil.” Emilio Conerly • Systems Analyst