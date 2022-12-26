We may earn a commission from links on this page.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to show off his four new luxury toilets gifted to him for Christmas by Canadian rapper Drake, the toilets costing up to $20,000 each and featuring a UV-light cleaning system, deodorizer, heated seats, night light, and bidet function. What do you think?

“No more shitting in the trash can for him!” Frank Jesperson, Basement Greeter

“I wish my friends cared this much about my bowel movements.” Kyle Assante, Smoke Jumper