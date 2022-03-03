RACINE, WI—Touting the gel as the proactive solution to common plumbing blockages, Drano introduced a new shampoo Thursday for eliminating drain-clogging hair at its source. “Whether your hair is dry and frizzy or oily and sleek, we guarantee our shampoo will leave your bathroom drains looking strong, fresh, and clean,” said SC Johnson CEO Herbert Fisk Johnson III, who explained that depending upon the thickness of their hair, consumers would need to pour either one-third to one-half of the bottle’s contents over their heads, letting the product sit on their scalps for 15 minutes before rinsing with hot water. “Why wait for clogs to happen when you can stop them before they start? You’ll be amazed by how easily your hair slides right off your burning scalp. And what’s even better is that Drano Shampoo is long-lasting, guaranteed to stop the development of new follicles for up to 90 days.” At press time, Johnson added that the product came with a snake tool that customers could use to scrape off any hair still clinging to their scalded heads.