Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Between bad tips, drunk customers, and the guilt that comes with slowly poisoning everyone they serve, bartenders don’t need more to worry about. If you’re out at a bar, only order these drinks if you want to be hated forever.

Red Bull And Vodka

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

You may think you’re doing them a solid, but this simple drink makes a mockery of the two-day intensive your bartender took to get their job.

Wine

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

After being on their feet all day, the last thing any bartender wants to do is stomp on grapes in the basement and then barrel the juices for fermentation.

Water

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Disgusting!

White Russian

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Bartenders are human beings, and they too will gag at the thought of adding milk to an alcoholic drink just like anybody else.

Piña Colada

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Basic to prepare except for the parasol-miniaturization process, which is dangerous and unstable and requires the energy equivalent of five hydrogen bombs.

Old Fashioned

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Jesus Christ, it’s only 9:30 in the morning.

Prickly Punch

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Even if this drink is legal in your state, bartenders don’t want to have to de-spine a live sea urchin every time you want another round.

Long Island Iced Tea

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Each one of these ultra-potent drinks means calling an ambulance for someone who passed out and cracked their skull after throwing up in the side pocket of a pool table.

Bloody Mary

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Additional training and certifications are often required to summon the demon necessary to create this classic brunch drink.

Martini

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

No one ever became a bartender because they liked shaking.

Michelob ULTRA

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

It’s just all the way at the back of the shelf, kind of a pain in the ass, you know?

Poisoned Whiskey

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

If you’re going to assassinate a foreign dignitary, have the guts to poison the drink yourself rather than trying to get the bartender in your felony.

Frozen Margarita

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

It’s impossible for your bartender to explain that the slushy machine is broken without mentioning the rat family living it.

Mother’s Milk

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

When the bar is bustling, they don’t have time to breastfeed you.

Capri Sun

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Impossible to get the straw through the hole.

Steak Martini

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

It’s hard enough to make a martini without having to cook the rim fillet a perfect medium rare.

Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

There’s nothing worse than when it’s a busy day and they have to crush ice, make cookies, and clean the frappuccino machine afterwards.

Vodka-Filled Cow Carcass

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Maybe no one’s asked for it yet, but that doesn’t mean bartenders don’t live in fear of that terrible day.

A Drink Thrown In Their Face

Image for article titled Drinks That Bartenders Hate The Most And Why

Come on, it was just a joke! Don’t be such a hardass.

