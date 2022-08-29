Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago have been revealed in Texas due to severe drought conditions that dried up a river, the footprints belonging to an Acrocanthosaurus—a theropod that stood 15 feet and weighed 7 tons. What do you think?

“I can’t believe it got throu gh Border Control.” Marcus Tripp, Systems Analyst

“Makes you wonder what else water is trying to hide.” Sebastian Litchfield, Podiatry Fetishist