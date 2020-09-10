Drugmakers Sign Vaccine Safety Pledge

Nine pharmaceutical companies have pledged not to seek FDA approval for experimental coronavirus vaccines before their safety and efficacy have been proven in Phase 3 clinical trials, a move CEOs hope will bolster public confidence and reduce fears that political pressure is rushing the development process. What do you think?

“This commendable commitment to safety is the opening I need to bring my vacc ine f irst to market.” Graham Werth • Pharmaceutical CEO

“Wait, should I be rethinking the drugs they made without this pledge?” Noelle Perini • Bug Rehabilitator