America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Drugmakers Sign Vaccine Safety Pledge

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 36
Vol 56 Issue 36Opinion

Nine pharmaceutical companies have pledged not to seek FDA approval for experimental coronavirus vaccines before their safety and efficacy have been proven in Phase 3 clinical trials, a move CEOs hope will bolster public confidence and reduce fears that political pressure is rushing the development process. What do you think?

“This commendable commitment to safety is the opening I need to bring my vaccine first to market.”

Graham WerthPharmaceutical CEO

Advertisement

“Wait, should I be rethinking the drugs they made without this pledge?”

Noelle PeriniBug Rehabilitator

“If the government wants to put my life at risk, then that’s their business.”

Fred Rosenblatt • Big City Doctor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Public Health Experts Claim It’s Safe To Reopen Weird Little Private Schools Where They Have Class In Barn

‘Tell The World I Also Had Asthma,’ Conservative Begs Doctor Before Dying Of Coronavirus

Sponge Bad, Wears Pants

Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open