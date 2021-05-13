DSM-5 Finally Stops Classifying Adult Disney Fandom As Form Of Psychopathy

ARLINGTON, VA—In a long-overdue move to help modernize clinical practices, the American Psychological Association announced Thursday plans to update their Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition to stop classifying adult Disney fandom as a form of psychopathy. “For decades, theses guidelines have resulted in grown Americans being branded as deviants and outcasts merely for loving the Disney enough to own multiple T-shirts featuring Mickey, Goofy, or Donald Duck,” said APA Director Jennifer F. Kelly, noting that while an individual must have neurodivergent qualities to not feel a deep feeling of shame while belting out the chorus of “Let It Go” from Frozen, this alone was not a reason to stigmatize those with Adult-Onset Disney Fanaticism. “Admittedly, a mentally healthy adult should experience a pervasive sense of self-loathing after revealing they spent their vacation at Disney World despite not having children of their own. That goes double if they were to post a selfie of themselves wearing Minnie Mouse ears in front of Cinderella’s Castle. Nonetheless, we hope this change ushers in an era of tolerance among friends and coworkers for those suffering from this severe, debilitating condition.” Kelly added that the APA would also immediately cease recommending chemical castration for adults over the age of fourteen who have seen all the films of Pixar.

