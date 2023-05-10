Dubai To Build World’s First 3D-Printed Mosque

Dubai has announced the construction of a 3D-printed concrete mosque to accommodate 600 worshippers and cover 2,000 square meters over two floors, with construction planned to begin by the end of year and completed in the first quarter of 2025. What do you think?

“How many slaves will that technology put out of jobs?” Kathy Ursache, Deputy Secretary

“I always thought Dubai leaned more Presbyterian.” Andy Harmon, Funeral Singer

