America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Dubai To Build World’s First 3D-Printed Mosque

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dubai has announced the construction of a 3D-printed concrete mosque to accommodate 600 worshippers and cover 2,000 square meters over two floors, with construction planned to begin by the end of year and completed in the first quarter of 2025. What do you think?

“How many slaves will that technology put out of jobs?”

Kathy Ursache, Deputy Secretary

Watch
High School Student, Teacher Applying For Same Summer Waitressing Job
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Teacher Who Learns More From Her Students Than She Teaches Them Fired
Yesterday
Nerd Senator Asks Secretary Of Education For More Teachers
Monday 11:31AM

“I always thought Dubai leaned more Presbyterian.”

Andy Harmon, Funeral Singer

Advertisement

“Finally, a viable technology for constructing buildings.”

Ben Tan, Fry Cook