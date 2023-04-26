‘Dune: Part Two’ To Pick Up Right Where Viewers Fell Asleep During First One

LAS VEGAS—Debuting the high-budget sequel at this year’s CinemaCon, d irector Dennis Villeneuve confirmed Wednesday that Dune: Part Two will pick up right where viewers fell asleep during the first one. “I think audiences are going to love this installment, which continues the epic tale from the exact moment 30 minutes into the first Dune that everyone fell asleep,” said the Canadian director, adding that movie fans who didn’t yet see the first film will be able watch this one without missing a beat since audiences fell asleep very early into the two-and-a-half hour film. “Without giving too much away, it opens from the worm scene, which was the last thing everyone remembers before waking up to the HBO Max title screen. You’ll see what happens to Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa again because that all took place while you were curled up on the couch, deep in slumber. And if you doze off again through the whole ‘Lisan al Gaib’ thing, just remember that essentially means ‘Timothee Chalamet.’” At press time, viewers offered mixed reviews on Villeneuve’s choice to include a blaring alarm clock sound every 20 minutes.

