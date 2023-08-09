Dungeons & Dragons Bans AI Art

After an illustrator admitted to using AI to help design commissioned artwork for a sourcebook, Dungeons & Dragons released a statement announcing that AI-generated art would be banned moving forward. What do you think?

“Thank God. I shudder to think of what AI could do if armed with powerful spells like psychic scream and meteor swarm.” Harvey McNab, Bathroom Host

“The only emotionless beings that should be creating D&D art are its fans.” Josiah Ratliff, Singoloist

Advertisement