American Voices

Dunkin’ Discontinues Fan-Favorite Dunkaccino Drink

Dunkin’ has quietly pulled the Dunkaccino from the coffee chain’s menus, ending a more than two-decade run for the fan-favorite drink that mixed together coffee and hot chocolate as the company focuses on innovation. What do you think?

“There goes the grossest part of my morning.”

Nicholas Bitondo, Microwave Programmer

“I’m sure if you scream loud enough the workers will still make one for you.”

Lester Farooq, Systems Analyst

“They should never have played God in the first place.”

Denise Ricca, Anxiety Specialist

