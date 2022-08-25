BROOKLYN, NY—The cloud that hung over the Brooklyn Nets’ upcoming season amid tensions between their star players was seemingly lifted Thursday amid reports that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had agreed to remain teammates so long as they never have to be in the same room together. “They’re both incredibly talented players, so naturally we’re glad that Kevin has rescinded his trade demand so long as he and Kyrie never have to lay eyes on each other,” said the team’s general manager, Sean Marks, adding that the organization was happy to accommodate the two stars’ request that they never be required to speak to one another or be present in the Barclays Center at the same time. “We’re really pleased that KD and Kyrie settled their differences for the good of the team, and we’re excited to see one or the other of them on the court this season. This is a business, and we don’t need everyone on the team to be all buddy-buddy. Although they won’t be anywhere physically near each other, we’re glad to have them both on the squad.” Marks added that the team had also reached an understanding with the team’s third mercurial star, Ben Simmons, confirming that he would never be asked to be in the same room as either Durant or Irving.

