American Voices

Dustin Johnson Wins Masters Tournament

Opinion

The top-ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 18-under par previously held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth by two strokes. What do you think?

“Anyone who becomes the top-ranked golfer in the world is already a winner in my book.”

Randolf Arcabal • Keynote Speaker

“Gosh, that guy sounds pretty good at golf.”

Melissa BrasierLuddite

“And the lucky duck got some great low-intensity cardiovascular exercise in the process.”

Jake BlackstonePelt Cleaner

