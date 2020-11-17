The top-ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 18-under par previously held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth by two strokes. What do you think?

“Anyone who becomes the top-ranked golfer in the world is already a win ner in my book.” Randolf Arcabal • Keynote Speaker

“Gosh, that guy sounds pretty good at golf.” Melissa Brasier • Luddite