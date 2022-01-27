SEATTLE—Digging deep in the back of her kitchen cabinet, local woman Brenna White reportedly uncovered Wednesday a dusty can of bamboo shoots, the last remaining trace of her withered cooking ambitions. “A relic of a lost period,” said the 32-year-old, carefully extricating the item from the far reaches of the pantry, using a cloth to gently brush the layers of dust from its surface before estimating that the artifact dated back several years to an era when she resolved to cook a variety of Asian cuisines at home rather than order takeout. “Something like this likely would have been used as a tool to make Pad Thai, which I was really into for a couple of weeks after seeing the process on a Food Network show, and immediately told my friends and family I would learn how to make it for them. The fact that it’s still so fully intact suggests that I may have lost interest halfway through a YouTube tutorial, and, based on anecdotal evidence from the period, probably ordered in from a nearby restaurant instead, relegating the can to be forgotten to time. From the various markings on the can, I suspect this piece predates the expired Tamari in the fridge by almost four months. Fascinating.” At press time, White had uncovered an untouched jar of capers deeper in the cabinet, which dated back to almost three roommates ago.

