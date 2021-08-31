The European Union, which had been slowly reopening to American tourists since May, has now recommended that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States. What do you think?

“Joke’s on them. I’m too scared to even travel within my own country.” Katerina Pruitt, Manifesto Editor

“This is no way for Europe to treat its most despised tourists.” Logan Sims, Sauce Bottler