The European Commission will permit airlines to provide 5G connectivity on board, allowing passengers to make phone calls and use high-speed data on their cell phones during their flight. What do you think?
“If it’s not going to crash the plane, why bother?”
Sibyl Knorp, Fact Disputer
“Now I can call the police when my flight attendant says they ran out of apple juice.”
Carter Bosh, Lobster Trainer
“They should just let people bring all their friends and family to talk with in person.”
Emmerich Gattuso, Unemployed