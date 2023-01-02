We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The European Commission will permit airlines to provide 5G connectivity on board, allowing passengers to make phone calls and use high-speed data on their cell phones during their flight. What do you think?

“If it’s not going to crash th e plane, why bother?” Sibyl Knorp, Fact Disputer

“Now I can call the police when my flight attendant says they ran out of apple juice.” Carter Bosh, Lobster Trainer