European Union officials have agreed to mandate a single mobile charging port for new mobile phones, tablets, and cameras, designed to cut waste and make life easier for consumers by having the same USB-C port on multiple devices. What do you think?

“Sorry, but it’s totally unreasonable to expect iPhones to have the same charging port as other iPhones.” Bessie Schmidt, Systems Analyst

“The government has no right making my life more convenient like that.” Kevin Crandall, Podcaster

“Since when do laws apply to tech companies?” Ryan Vladeck, Freelance Goalie

Advertisement



