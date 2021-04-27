E.U. Will Allow Vaccinated U.S. Tourists This Summer

According to E.U. officials, fully vaccinated American tourists will be allowed to visit countries within the European Union this summer, though there is no official timeline or approved system for determining passengers’ Covid-19 vaccination status yet. What do you think?

“Good. I was worried it went out of business.” Addy Mills, Appendix Surgeon

“If I can lie to the TSA about why I’m entering a country, I’m sure I can handle lying about being vaccinated.” Emile Hackenberg, Systems Analyst