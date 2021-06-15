E3 Shocker: Nintendo Has Announced That ‘Breath Of The Wild 2’ Will Get Back To The Company’s Roots And Be A Vacuum

We’ve seen a wave of shocking announcements and amazing reveals at this year’s all-digital E3, but Nintendo just dropped a bomb that blows everything else out of the water. Breath Of The Wild 2 is finally here, gamers, and it’s embracing the legendary company’s roots by being a vacuum cleaner.



That’s right, Nintendo stans! Your favorite gaming company is bringing the latest Legend of Zelda right into your linen closet with three different suction strength options and a 50 -foot extendable power cord! Put simply, we couldn’t be more excited.



Of course, the original Breath Of The Wild completely changed our idea of what a Zelda game could be, so when series director Hidemaro Fujibayashi first revealed that his team would be “looking back at the glory days of Nintendo for inspiration,” we had no idea what to expect. Needless to say, we were blown away when today’s Nintendo Direct showed Fujibayashi sucking cat hair off his bed, cleaning his tabletops, and using the attachable extender tube to reach all the way under his living room couch, all set to a typically lush orchestral score.

The vacuum—with it’s sleek design and five different nozzles—is a major leap forward from Breath Of The Wild’s non-linear storytelling. We were most excited to see that the durability system is gone, replaced by settings for both carpet and hardwood floors. That’s an upgrade in our book!



Although this might seem like a shocking shift for the beloved series, remember that the Breath Of The Wild 2 vacuum is still a Nintendo product. It features the company’s signature craftsmanship and tight controls, perfect for cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces and getting even the most embedded crumbs and debris out of your carpet. Even cooler is how this vacuum beautifully harkens back to Nintendo’s golden era of vacuum and instant rice manufacturing in the ’ 60s and early ’ 70s .



So while some fans may lament the complete absence of Zelda, Link, or Ganon from the vacuum, we here at OGN think this bold new direction is exactly what the Breath Of The Wild sequel needed. Plus, it’s going to be the perfect way to clean up after spending a day working with the recently announced Switch Pro 117-piece home carpentry set.



Nintendo? You just won E3.

