A new report claims the Earth has a 50-50 chance of temporarily reaching a global warming threshold by 2026, with temperatures rising more than 1.5 degrees celsius, an indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become increasingly harmful for people and the rest of the planet. What do you think?

“I like and dislike those odds equally.” Joy Mallick, Systems Analyst

“I’d hate to be living on Earth right now.” Marcos Elsworth, Fragrance Spritzer

“Yeah, yeah, sunblock, we get it.” Glenn Marin, Remote Bodyguard