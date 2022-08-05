Scientists have reported that the Earth is spinning faster, recently recording its shortest day ever on June 29, 2022, at 1.59 millisecond less than the average day, with researchers suggesting that it could eventually lead to the introduction of the first-ever negative leap second. What do you think?

“You know, now that I think about it, that day did feel somewhat more tolerable.” Miranda LaPointe, Police Artiste

“There sure have been a lot of omens lately.” Seth Fraley, Cave Explorer