CHICAGO—Rolling his window down cautiously for the curbside delivery, local UberEats driver Varban Jindrak was overheard Wednesday telling a customer, “Easy, good boy,” as he attempted to hand the man his food without getting bitten. “You’re a hungry fellow, aren’t you? Now, now—just calm down, and I’ll give you your food,” Jindrak said in a gently chiding tone as he held the order of chicken pad Thai away from the customer, who had reportedly been waiting for his food for more than 50 minutes and started trying to grab the package from the driver the moment he caught a whiff of peanut sauce. “No, don’t jump. Bad boy. Down. You need to step back from the car if you want your food. Wait, what’s this? A spring roll? You wanna spring roll? Okay, little guy, go get it! Go!” At press time, witnesses confirmed a woman had come outside, apologized for the customer’s behavior, and dragged him back indoors by the collar of his shirt.