Elizabeth Gilbert, the bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love, announced that she is halting the release of her next book following a “massive” backlash about its setting in Russia. What do you think?

“All stories should be set in nice places like the clouds and baby cribs.” Katrina Pinnell, Insult Creator

“That’s it. I’m burning my Elizabeth Gilbert jersey.” Conrad Nichter, Systems Analyst

