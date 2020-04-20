Economic Impact Of Marijuana By The Numbers

766: Hours of R&D spent coming up with names for products like “LOL Edibles Captain Munch Weed-Infused Cereal” and “CannaPunch Grand Daddy Grape Juice”
$25: How much you just got overcharged for that eighth
62: Percent of Americans in favor of legalizing new thing to buy
73.6%: Jobless rate after every hourly employee in the country fails their mandatory drug test
$29 million: Tidy profit John Boehner will turn on board of marijuana company after spending entire career fighting for harsher possession sentencing
5: Number of roads repaired using marijuana tax money
