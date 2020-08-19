America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Economic Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Illustration for article titled Economic Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues with no end in sight, it has had widespread economic impact, with many of its effects expected to last for a long time. The Onion looks at the most significant economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices low enough for more Americans than ever to live in their cars.

Workers in their 30s living through recession not seen since they were in their 20s.

Reduced spending on luxury goods like rent and insulin.

Unfortunate closure of that restaurant we all came together to save back in March.

More difficult than ever to ignore racial economic disparities, but still totally doable.

Record number of Americans collecting inheritance.

Consumer confidence at lowest level since disappointing box office of The Chronicles Of Riddick.

Pensions wiped out before Congress had chance to pass law to do it.

Shelled pistachios remain as fucking overpriced as ever.

Millions getting to find out first hand what a finely oiled machine U.S. unemployment system is.

