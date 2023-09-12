Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

Opinion

Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

Edgelords, known for their contrarian viewpoints, for some reason think it’s edgy to idolize a washed-up billionaire who spends his entire day shitposting. The Onion asked edgelords why they love Elon Musk, and this is what they said.

Ross Derricotte, Rideshare Driver

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“It’s just so fucking epic, the way he knows internet words and can repeat them.”

Foster Evans, Engineer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He inspires society’s neglected men that they might one day benefit from apartheid money.”

Chad Mondell, Real Estate Agent

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He doesn’t give a shit about dumb things society says are important, like workers’ rights or your children.”

Fletcher Urias, Musician

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He’s an inspiration to all of us who were born with an utter lack of charisma.”

Todd Dennis, Chiropractor

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“If he can make something of himself with just a massive emerald inheritance and a dream, then so can I.”

Kent Richards, SpaceX Engineer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“It’s contractually required by my employment agreement.”

Steven Knowles, Meme Stock Trader

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“Thanks to Elon, I became a millionaire with Dogecoin and achieved my dream of owning the largest collection of Hitler deepfake porn.”

Tom Zandowsky, Lawyer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He’s not afraid to regurgitate the most boring takes imaginable without ever adding anything insightful.”

Pete Bateman, Telemarketer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“I just have a gut feeling that we have similar dicks.”

Davey Singh, Osteopath

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“I’m not capable of love, but I respect the beast within him.”

Frank Richards, Forklift Driver

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“I love when a powerful guy gives me the green light on antisemitism.”

Kyle Denver, Mechanic

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He pisses off everyone annoying: my mom, my wife, my kids.”

Toby Bryan, Software Developer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“Mars, awesome cars, eliminating certain, shall we say, undesirables—what else does he need?”

Greg Florence, Mechanic

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“When he bought Twitter he gave me a platform for my opinions so I no longer need to deal with the burden of having friends or family.”

Dan Lorenzen, Wedding Photographer

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He stands up for the right kind of free speech.”

Dean Powers, Economics Professor

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“He totally owns the libs by devaluing his own assets.”

420_69 Channing, Student

Image for article titled Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

“Mom says he is my dad.”

