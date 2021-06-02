America's Finest News Source.
Effective Billboard Has Driver Suddenly Craving Visit To The Hospital

Illustration for article titled Effective Billboard Has Driver Suddenly Craving Visit To The Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS—Praising both its attention-grabbing imagery and its tantalizing bullet point list of available services, local woman Cynthia Sutton told reporters Wednesday that an effective billboard along I-70 had her suddenly craving a visit to the hospital. “Ooh, I wasn’t even thinking about diagnostic imaging services, but I sure could go for a CT scan or an MRI right about now,” said Sutton, who remarked that just seeing the billboard’s photos of a small child holding a flower and a doctor in scrubs had really given her a hankering for an IV drip or even an overnight stay in an intensive care unit. “I don’t know how they do it, but ever since I saw ‘Where First Class Care Always Comes First,’ it’s been all I can think about. If there’s a long wait to get a bed, hopefully they’ll let me have a seat in the ER and I can just get a prescription to go.” At press time, Sutton had reportedly missed the exit but was pretty sure there would be another hospital she could stop at further down the expressway.