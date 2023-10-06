The rise of massive annual wildfires and hurricanes around the U.S. has shone a spotlight on whether certain areas of the country will be habitable in the future, a reality that would reshape America in many ways. The Onion looks at the effects of future climate change migration.
Advertisement
Thirty percent of populace fleeing from wildfires in rearview mirror at any given time.
Advertisement
Real estate companies begin listing all property as “potential beachfront.”
Advertisement
Creates tighter, more efficient radius for Amazon to deliver packages to.
Advertisement
At least one big tech guy tries building an underwater town.
Advertisement
Government officials overwhelmed trying to deport both international and American refugees.
Advertisement
Resurgence in freight-hopping folk singers.
Advertisement
Politicians devoting increased attention to gerrymandering newly populated areas.
Advertisement
Decreased use of positive fire metaphors in future poems.
Advertisement
Residence decisions based solely on preference for wet or dry suffering.
Advertisement
Colorado more or less the same.
Advertisement