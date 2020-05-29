America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Effects Of Online Public Shaming

Public shaming of individuals over minor or major social transgressions has grown into a massive component of internet discourse, with its share of supporters and detractors. The Onion takes a deep dive into the effects of online public shaming.

Creates dialogue between people who would otherwise not encounter certain memes.

Discourse between parties with opposing views has for the first time become somewhat tense.

400% increase in usage of Notes app.

Encourages individuals to proactively delete their “Halloween 2008” album from Facebook.

Might get to meet Anderson Cooper!

Rampant awareness of racism, misogyny, and xenophobia.

Can’t even pose with carcass of endangered animal anymore without it being a big deal.

Meaningless petitions now digitized.

Occasionally makes people who should feel bad feel bad.

Turns us all into gods.

