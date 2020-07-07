Since a police officer killed Black man George Floyd on May 25, mass protests have continued across the country and inspired a variety of changes within cities, movements, culture, and broader society. The Onion looks at some of the most significant effects of the nationwide protests against police brutality.
Legislation bans police chokeholds unless no other way of choking people possible
Systemic changes to ways in which we bottle and sell maple syrup
Long overdue reforms finally coming to nation’s fictional police forces
Average person bailing more strangers out of jail than ever before
Question of whether U.S. president would order tear-gassing of peaceful protestors to clear space for photo op finally answered
Police departments nationwide pledge not to kill George Floyd
Tear gas companies having best financial quarter of their lives
Millions of white people engage in hard work necessary to justify own racism